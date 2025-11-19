Chikungunya spreading rapidly in Matara: Entomology officers

The chikungunya disease is spreading rapidly in the Matara district, the Health Entomology Officers’ Association has warned.

President of the association Nijith Sumanasena noted that the outbreak has occurred alongside the high-risk dengue situation.

The President of the Health Entomology Officers’ Association, Nijith Sumanasena said Sri Lanka is experiencing a period of continuous rainfall at present which is also the high-risk season for dengue.

He said “within this situation, a disease more severe than dengue is being reported from the Matara area. Specifically, chikungunya is spreading rapidly in the Matara district. Although this disease was previously reported in areas such as Narahenpita and parts of Colombo, it was brought under control. However, in the past few months, the disease has been spreading in the Matara district. Controlling the disease in this situation is extremely important. The primary vector of chikungunya is a mosquito species similar to the dengue mosquito.”