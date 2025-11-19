Shortage of medicinal plants has affected Ayurvedic medicine production: Experts

Shortage of medicinal plants has affected Ayurvedic medicine production: Experts

November 19, 2025   11:02 am

The Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation states that it is facing a severe crisis due to the shortage of medicinal plants required for the production of local Ayurvedic medicines.

Chairperson of the Corporation Geethamani C Karunarathne said that even the registered suppliers are currently unable to fulfill orders.

The Chairperson of the Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, Geethamani Karunaratne, noted that their institution manufactures Ayurvedic medicines for all Ayurvedic hospitals, central dispensaries and free Ayurvedic dispensaries across Sri Lanka adding for annual medicine production, they register suppliers who follow the required procurement procedures.

She noted the registered suppliers provide the fresh or dried raw medicinal materials needed for the production of medicine.

Geethamani Karunaratne stated:

“However, at present, many of these registered suppliers are unable to supply a number of essential medicinal items. These items are crucial for our manufacturing process. The medicinal plant varieties currently in shortage include Aloe Vera, kiratha, fresh hathawariya and fresh wela leaves obtained from the wela plant. What we particularly need right now is fresh wela.”

The chairperson also requested to contact the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, if any individual has the capacity to supply these medicinal plants that the existing suppliers cannot provide.

She noted that authorities will inspect the standards and quality of the materials and proceed with the purchasing process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin