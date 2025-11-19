Shortage of medicinal plants has affected Ayurvedic medicine production: Experts

The Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation states that it is facing a severe crisis due to the shortage of medicinal plants required for the production of local Ayurvedic medicines.

Chairperson of the Corporation Geethamani C Karunarathne said that even the registered suppliers are currently unable to fulfill orders.

The Chairperson of the Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, Geethamani Karunaratne, noted that their institution manufactures Ayurvedic medicines for all Ayurvedic hospitals, central dispensaries and free Ayurvedic dispensaries across Sri Lanka adding for annual medicine production, they register suppliers who follow the required procurement procedures.

She noted the registered suppliers provide the fresh or dried raw medicinal materials needed for the production of medicine.

Geethamani Karunaratne stated:

“However, at present, many of these registered suppliers are unable to supply a number of essential medicinal items. These items are crucial for our manufacturing process. The medicinal plant varieties currently in shortage include Aloe Vera, kiratha, fresh hathawariya and fresh wela leaves obtained from the wela plant. What we particularly need right now is fresh wela.”

The chairperson also requested to contact the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, if any individual has the capacity to supply these medicinal plants that the existing suppliers cannot provide.

She noted that authorities will inspect the standards and quality of the materials and proceed with the purchasing process.