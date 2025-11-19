Government to introduce new fishermans pension scheme

November 19, 2025   11:30 am

The government has announced plans to introduce a new Fisherman’s Pension Scheme, effective from December 21, 2025.

All necessary arrangements have been completed to launch the scheme, which will be implemented by the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board.

Under the new pension scheme, beneficiaries will be eligible to receive pensions upon reaching the age of 60 years. 

A notable feature of the scheme is that, in the event the beneficiary passes away while receiving the pension, the partner will be entitled to continue receiving the pension.

Furthermore, the pension amount will increase periodically after 60 years.

In the event where a contributor is unable to pay the full contribution for any reason and the total contribution paid is between 25% and 74%, the amount contributed will be returned along with interest determined by the Board, based on the net contribution amount at the end of the payment period. 

The scheme also allows fishermen contributing to it to receive disability benefits in the event of permanent or partial disability before they become eligible for pension.

The inauguration ceremony, held in conjunction with the exhibition commemorating World Fisheries Day 2025 at the Lotus Tower in Colombo, is scheduled for 21 December. 

The event will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and will be attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land and Livestock Namal Karunaratne, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Marine Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekhar, and Deputy Minister Rathna Gamage.

