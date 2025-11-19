Committee appointed to investigate conduct of Dayasiri Jayasekara in Parliament

A three-member committee has been appointed to investigate a complaint made by Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala regarding the conduct of Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara.

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne informed Parliament today (19) that the committee was appointed to inquire into an incident that took place inside the Chamber on September 24, 2025.

Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih has been appointed as the chairman of the committee, while MPs Upali Pannilage and Ranjith Madduma Bandara have been appointed as its members.

“I wish to inform that, considering a complaint presented by MP Sunil Watagala at the Committee on Parliamentary Business meeting held on September 25, regarding the conduct of MP Dayasiri Jayasekara inside the Chamber on September 24, 2025, a three-member committee has been appointed. This committee comprises Deputy Speaker Risvi Sally as Chairman, and MPs Upali Pannilage and Ranjith Madduma Bandara as members,” Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced at the commencement of today’s Parliament sitting.