Individual nabbed for plotting to murder hotel owner in Weligama

Individual nabbed for plotting to murder hotel owner in Weligama

November 19, 2025   12:22 pm

An individual who visited a tourist hotel in Weligama allegedly to murder the owner of the premises has been arrested, police stated.

The suspect was apprehended during an operation carried out by a team headed by the Director of the Western Province North Crime Division.

During the operation, police seized a T-56 type firearm found in the suspect’s possession, as well as the motorcycle he had used.

Further investigations regarding the apprehended suspect are being conducted by the Western Province North Crime Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin