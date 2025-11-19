Individual nabbed for plotting to murder hotel owner in Weligama

An individual who visited a tourist hotel in Weligama allegedly to murder the owner of the premises has been arrested, police stated.

The suspect was apprehended during an operation carried out by a team headed by the Director of the Western Province North Crime Division.

During the operation, police seized a T-56 type firearm found in the suspect’s possession, as well as the motorcycle he had used.

Further investigations regarding the apprehended suspect are being conducted by the Western Province North Crime Division.