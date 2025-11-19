Upcountry train derailment occurred at previously identified hazardous site  Minister

Minister of Transport Bimal Ratnayake stated today (19) in Parliament that the location where a Colombo-bound train derailed along the upcountry line had previously been identified as a hazardous area.

The Minister further noted that train operations on the upcountry line are expected to be completed by tomorrow night (20).

The night mail train that ran from Badulla to Colombo last night derailed between Idalgashinna and Ohiya railway stations due to a landslide that brought down a pile of rocks onto the tracks.

The Railway Department stated that, as a result, trains operating from Colombo on the upcountry line have been restricted to Nanu Oya while trains running from Badulla will run only up to the Bandarawela station.

The train that had commenced its journey from Badulla towards Colombo Fort derailed at around 10:30 p.m. yesterday.

The derailment caused severe damage to the front engine of the double-engine train.

However, steps were taken by railway officials to move the rear engine and passenger carriages to Haputale.

An official at Nanu Oya railway station stated that officials and staff from the disaster management unit at the Nanu Oya station have been deployed to lift the derailed train engine.

Due to the derailment, running times of several trains on the upcountry line were altered this morning.

Accordingly, the Podi Menike train, which was scheduled to start from Badulla, departed from Nanu Oya station at 12:13 pm.

However, the Calypso tourist train running between Badulla, Demodara and Bandarawela continues to operate as usual, according to the Railway Department.