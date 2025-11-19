Committee appointed to draft service constitution for specialist doctors

Steps have been taken by the Ministry of Health to appoint a committee to draft the service constitution for specialist doctors.

The committee has been appointed on the instructions of the Minister of Health and Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

According to the Ministry of Health and Media, following the discussion held yesterday (18) in Parliament under the patronage of the President regarding matters related to specialist doctors, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Media, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, has taken steps to appoint this committee.

Accordingly, the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee tasked with drafting the service constitution for specialist doctors of the Ministry of Health and Media. The other members of the committee are Director General (Medical Services) Dr. Arjuna Thilakaratne, Deputy Director General (Medical Services II) Dr. Samiddhi Samarakoon, and Legal Officer Dr. Chamindika Herath. These appointments were made by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Media, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Furthermore, the Secretary has instructed the committee to prepare and submit the draft service constitution before January 20, 2026.