Committee appointed to draft service constitution for specialist doctors

Committee appointed to draft service constitution for specialist doctors

November 19, 2025   01:34 pm

Steps have been taken by the Ministry of Health to appoint a committee to draft the service constitution for specialist doctors.

The committee has been appointed on the instructions of the Minister of Health and Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

According to the Ministry of Health and Media, following the discussion held yesterday (18) in Parliament under the patronage of the President regarding matters related to specialist doctors, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Media, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, has taken steps to appoint this committee.

Accordingly, the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee tasked with drafting the service constitution for specialist doctors of the Ministry of Health and Media. The other members of the committee are Director General (Medical Services) Dr. Arjuna Thilakaratne, Deputy Director General (Medical Services II) Dr. Samiddhi Samarakoon, and Legal Officer Dr. Chamindika Herath. These appointments were made by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Media, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Furthermore, the Secretary has instructed the committee to prepare and submit the draft service constitution before January 20, 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin