The Court of Appeal today directed the Minister of Wildlife and several other respondents to submit a report detailing the measures taken by the government to prevent human–elephant conflict.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Justices Damith Thotawatte and Sarath Dissanayake after considering a writ petition submitted by the Centre for Environmental Justice regarding the matter through a motion, said Ada Derana reporter.

The motion noted that although the Centre for Environmental Justice had submitted a series of proposals to the respondents on steps to be taken to minimise human–elephant conflict, no action had been taken in response.

Accordingly, the motion sought an order compelling the respondents to inform the court of the measures adopted to address the issue.

After hearing the submissions from Attorney-at-Law Dr. Ravindranath Dabare, representing the Centre for Environmental Justice, the Court of Appeal ordered the Minister of Wildlife, the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General and other respondents to submit a comprehensive report outlining the measures taken to minimise human–elephant conflict.