Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has rejected the reports currently being circulated regarding his degree and education qualifications.

MP Rajapaksa made this remark in response to a query raised by media.

Parliamentarian Rajapaksa further stated that despite an inquiry regarding the matter being conducted through a ‘B-report’ submitted to court soon after the current government came into power, the results of that inquiry have not yet been made public.

He added that the entire country will be able to see the response to these baseless accusations at the rally scheduled to be held in Nugegoda on November 21.

Further expressing his views, MP Namal Rajapaksa said:

“Within just a few weeks of this government coming to power, they filed a B-report in court and obtained approval to investigate my degree certificate. Since then, for months, they have been carrying out inquiries. Up to today, nothing has been reported to court. But websites keep slinging mud. Now they are afraid of the Nugegoda rally. They are spreading false rumours. All these accusations and insults will be answered on November 21.”

Making a special statement in Parliament today (19), Minister of Health and Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that a controversy has arisen regarding Namal Rajapaksa’s law degree certificate and that he intends on providing a clarification.

However, responding to this statement after the Parliamentary lunch recess, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP D.V. Chanaka said that although a statement had been obtained from Namal Rajapaksa regarding the incident, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has not submitted any report to court.

“When a government fails, slinging mud is not a very good tactic,” D.V. Chanaka further remarked.