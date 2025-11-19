India to host Colombo Security Conclave NSA meeting tomorrow

The Seventh Meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) will be held in New Delhi tomorrow (20), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced.

India’s NSA Ajit Doval will host his counterparts from member states, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Seychelles will be participating as an Observer State, while Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

“The CSC was formed to promote closer cooperation between Member States on vital matters of security and to strengthen partnership for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean region,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

In keeping with this vision and objective, the ministry said that the 7th Meeting of the NSAs will be an opportunity for the participants to review the activities under the different pillars of cooperation, including Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalization; Combating Transnational Organized Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and discuss the Roadmap and Action Plan for 2026.

The Sixth Meeting of the NSAs of CSC was held in December 2023 in Mauritius, and member states met again during the Signing Ceremony for the Founding Documents of CSC in Sri Lanka in August 2024.

The Deputy National Security Advisers (DNSAs) of CSC countries have also been meeting at regular intervals. The last meeting of DNSAs was held in virtual format in July 2024.

- Agencies