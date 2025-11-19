ITAK MPs meet President for talks

November 19, 2025   04:27 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has held a special discussion with several parliamentarians and representatives of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK).

The meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (19).

It is reported that this special discussion was held at the request of the ITAK MPs.

The Provincial Council elections, the recent incident related to a temple in Trincomalee and other crises that have arisen in the North and East regions as well as reconciliation were reportedly discussed during the meeting.

The ITAK MPs, who brought the recent issue that has arisen in the Trincomalee area to the Presidents attention, have discussed with the ‘Head of State the need to ensure reconciliation between all races to prevent such issues.

ITAK General Secretary M.A. Sumanthiran and several ITAK MPs including Shanakiyan Rasamanickam had participated in the discussion.

