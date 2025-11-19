Two night mail trains cancelled today

November 19, 2025   04:49 pm

Sri Lanka Railways announced that two night mail trains operating between Colombo Fort and Badulla railway stations will be cancelled today (19).

This is due to a rockfall and an earth slip that have obstructed the railway line between Ohiya and Idalgashinna on the Up-country Railway Line following heavy rainfall.

Accordingly, today’s scheduled night mail train from Colombo Fort to Badulla and the night mail train plying from Badulla to Colombo Fort have been cancelled.

