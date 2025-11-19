Two arrested over foreign employment scams

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with large-scale foreign employment scams, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) stated.

A man who defrauded Rs. 5.2 million by falsely promising labour jobs on farms in Canada has been arrested by officers of the Special Police Investigation Unit of the SLBFE.

The suspect, a retired estate manager, had obtained Rs. 1.3 million each from four individuals residing in Galle and Nikaweratiya areas, promising them employment opportunities in Canada.

Following a complaint lodged with the SLBFE after the promised jobs were not provided despite payments made, investigating officers arrested the suspect at his residence in Ambagala Kanda in Warakapola.

During the arrest at his residence, officers also seized three contracts offering jobs in Cyprus for which he had obtained Rs. 75,000 each.

Meanwhile, a woman who had defrauded Rs. 1.7 million by claiming to provide employment in Switzerland was also arrested on 17 November. The suspect, a resident of Waskaduwa, had obtained the money from an individual in Kalutara, and subsequently, the victim had lodged a complaint with the SLFEB after not receiving the promised job.

The woman, employed as a public relations officer at a major private hospital in Colombo, had reportedly evaded multiple attempts by investigators to arrest her.

She was eventually taken into custody at the private hospital where she is employed, based on information received, and produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until 25 November.