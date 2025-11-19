The Department of Meteorology says that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday (November 22).

This low pressure area may intensify further and likely to move near the Northern coast of Sri Lanka, it said issuing a weather forecast.

Therefore, the general public is requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

It said that several spells of showers are likely at some places in Northern, North-central provinces and Trincomalee District within the next 36 hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. tomorrow.

Misty conditions can be also expected at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Western and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, the general public has been kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.