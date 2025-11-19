All parties must work together to counter attempts to create ethnic tensions  President tells TNA MPs

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says he held a meeting with a delegation of Members of Parliament from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), this afternoon (19) at the Presidential Secretariat following a request made by the party.

He said the discussions focused on the Provincial Council elections and the need for a new Constitution.

Dissanayake said he emphasized that the Government believes the longstanding issues faced by the people of the Northern and Eastern Provinces can no longer be resolved through “outdated political solutions”.

“Therefore, it is essential to move towards a new political solution, and we expect the cooperation of all stakeholders in this regard,” he said in a Facebook post.

The President said that the TNA MPs also raised longstanding regional issues such as fisheries disputes, land concerns, and the need for improved infrastructure and development in the North and East.

Dissanayake said he instructed the relevant officials present to take necessary steps to resolve these matters promptly.

“Furthermore, I stressed the importance of all parties working together to counter attempts to create ethnic tensions within the country,” he added.