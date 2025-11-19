CBSL issues notice to public on prohibited pyramid schemes

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a notice to the public regarding prohibited pyramid schemes.

It states that in terms of Section 83 (C) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, as amended, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has conducted an investigation, ascertained and determined that “SGO/sgomine.com” has engaged, conducted and promoted a prohibited scheme.

Further, the following Companies/Apps have also been ascertained and determined as prohibited schemes under Section 83 (C) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, as amended.

1. Tiens Lanka Health Care (Pvt) Ltd

2. Best Life International (Pvt) Ltd

3. Mark – Wo International (Pvt) Ltd

4. V M L International (Pvt) Ltd

5. Global Lifestyle Lanka (Pvt) Ltd

6. Fast3Cycle International (Pvt) Ltd

7. Sport Chain app, Sport Chain zs society Sri Lanka

8. OnmaxDT

9. MTFE App, MTFE SL Group, MTFE Success Lanka, MTFE DSCC Group

10. Fastwin (Pvt) Ltd

11. Fruugo Oline App/ Fruugo Oline (Pvt) Ltd

12. Ride to Three Freedom (Pvt) Ltd

13. Qnet/ Questnet

14. Era Miracle (Pvt) Ltd. And Genesis Business School

15. Ledger Block

16. Isimaga International (Pvt) Ltd

17. Beecoin App and Sunbird Foundation

18. Windex Trading

19. The Enrich Life (Pvt) Ltd

20. Smart Win Entrepreneur (Pvt) Ltd

21. Net Fore International (Pvt) Ltd./ Netrrix

22. Pro Care (Pvt) Ltd., Shade of Procare (Pvt) Ltd