CBSL issues notice to public on prohibited pyramid schemes
November 19, 2025 09:40 pm
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a notice to the public regarding prohibited pyramid schemes.
It states that in terms of Section 83 (C) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, as amended, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has conducted an investigation, ascertained and determined that “SGO/sgomine.com” has engaged, conducted and promoted a prohibited scheme.
Further, the following Companies/Apps have also been ascertained and determined as prohibited schemes under Section 83 (C) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, as amended.
1. Tiens Lanka Health Care (Pvt) Ltd
2. Best Life International (Pvt) Ltd
3. Mark – Wo International (Pvt) Ltd
4. V M L International (Pvt) Ltd
5. Global Lifestyle Lanka (Pvt) Ltd
6. Fast3Cycle International (Pvt) Ltd
7. Sport Chain app, Sport Chain zs society Sri Lanka
8. OnmaxDT
9. MTFE App, MTFE SL Group, MTFE Success Lanka, MTFE DSCC Group
10. Fastwin (Pvt) Ltd
11. Fruugo Oline App/ Fruugo Oline (Pvt) Ltd
12. Ride to Three Freedom (Pvt) Ltd
13. Qnet/ Questnet
14. Era Miracle (Pvt) Ltd. And Genesis Business School
15. Ledger Block
16. Isimaga International (Pvt) Ltd
17. Beecoin App and Sunbird Foundation
18. Windex Trading
19. The Enrich Life (Pvt) Ltd
20. Smart Win Entrepreneur (Pvt) Ltd
21. Net Fore International (Pvt) Ltd./ Netrrix
22. Pro Care (Pvt) Ltd., Shade of Procare (Pvt) Ltd