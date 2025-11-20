Sri Lanka strengthens engagement with European Parliament on GSP+ and trade cooperation

Sri Lanka strengthens engagement with European Parliament on GSP+ and trade cooperation

November 19, 2025   10:42 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, has held a constructive meeting in Brussels, Belgium this afternoon with Bernd Lange, Member of the European Parliament, Chair of the International Trade Committee (INTA), and EU GSP+ Rapporteur. 

The discussion focused on enhancing Sri Lanka’s partnership with the European Union, particularly the continuation of the GSP+ scheme, promoting fair-trade cooperation, and expanding opportunities for Sri Lankan exporters in the EU market, a statement said. 

Deputy Minister Hemachandra briefed Lange on Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic stabilisation efforts, progress under the IMF programme, improved credit ratings, increasing investor confidence, and the Government’s strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance, it said.

Both parties also discussed the Fairtrade business delegation visiting Sri Lanka this week, which is expected to open new avenues for the country’s organic and Fairtrade-certified producers to engage with leading European companies.

Sri Lanka reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest labour, environmental, and ethical production standards, and to further deepening cooperation with the European Union for the long-term benefit of its workers, industries, and national development, the Foreign Ministry further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)