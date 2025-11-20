Sri Lanka strengthens engagement with European Parliament on GSP+ and trade cooperation

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, has held a constructive meeting in Brussels, Belgium this afternoon with Bernd Lange, Member of the European Parliament, Chair of the International Trade Committee (INTA), and EU GSP+ Rapporteur.

The discussion focused on enhancing Sri Lanka’s partnership with the European Union, particularly the continuation of the GSP+ scheme, promoting fair-trade cooperation, and expanding opportunities for Sri Lankan exporters in the EU market, a statement said.

Deputy Minister Hemachandra briefed Lange on Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic stabilisation efforts, progress under the IMF programme, improved credit ratings, increasing investor confidence, and the Government’s strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance, it said.

Both parties also discussed the Fairtrade business delegation visiting Sri Lanka this week, which is expected to open new avenues for the country’s organic and Fairtrade-certified producers to engage with leading European companies.

Sri Lanka reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest labour, environmental, and ethical production standards, and to further deepening cooperation with the European Union for the long-term benefit of its workers, industries, and national development, the Foreign Ministry further said.