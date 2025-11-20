Showers expected in most provinces after 1pm

November 20, 2025   05:42 am

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal around 22nd of November.

This low pressure area may intensify further and likely to move near the Northern coast of Sri Lanka.

General public is requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central provinces and Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Western and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

