Three arrested with Kush cannabis worth over Rs. 40 mln at BIA

November 20, 2025   05:43 am

A stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis worth Rs. 40 million, which had been brought into the country hidden inside luggage, was seized by officers of the Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Division, last night (19).

Three individuals who were attempting to leave the airport after completing all airport checks with the narcotics have been apprehended.

Among the three individuals arrested are a 34-year-old resident of Colombo 12, a 26-year-old resident of Colombo 15, and a 26-year-old resident of Wellampitiya.

They had arrived at the Katunayake Airport at 8:30 PM on 11/19, on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-315 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Inside their luggage, officers found 4 parcels containing 4 kilograms and 22 grams of ‘Kush” drugs, which had been concealed.

The suspects, together with the seized stock of narcotics, are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today for further investigations.

