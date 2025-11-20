Gunman in Kotahena shooting arrested with Ice in Hasalaka

Gunman in Kotahena shooting arrested with Ice in Hasalaka

November 20, 2025   06:40 am

The gunman in the shooting incident reported in Kotahena on November 7, has been arrested in Kolongoda, Hasalaka, police stated.

The Colombo Crime Division commenced an investigation into a murder committed in Kotahena, where an individual who arrived in a car shot and killed another person using a firearm.

Based on information received by the investigating officers, the gunman involved in the crime was arrested while hiding in a house in Hasalaka yesterday. At the time of arrest, officers also found 12 grams and 300 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Kaduwela.

He has been placed under a 72-hour detention order, and the Colombo Crime Division will continue further investigations.

