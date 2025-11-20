Sri Lanka expresses readiness to further deepen cooperation with EU

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra has held constructive discussions with Șerban-Dimitrie Sturdza, the Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Countries of South Asia (DSAS) of the European Parliament, together with members of the Delegation.

Discussions centred on Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to advance inclusive governance and strengthen minority representation, in line with Sri Lanka’s broader reform agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Deputy Minister has also reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to meeting key EU standards relating to democratic reforms, human rights, transparency, accountability and rule-of-law benchmarks.

Both sides expressed readiness to further deepen Sri Lanka–EU cooperation, with a shared focus on supporting the country’s path toward long-term unity, stability and sustainable development, the Foreign Ministry noted.