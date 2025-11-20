Smoking among schoolchildren has increased, experts say

Smoking among schoolchildren has increased, Specialist Respiratory Physician Dr. Duminda Yasaratne at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital stated.

Dr. Duminda Yasaratne noted that a large number of students begin experimenting with cigarettes at the age of 14 or 15.

Attending a media briefing organized by the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Yasaratne noted that smoking at such a young age can greatly contribute to the development of lung-related illnesses.