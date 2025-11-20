Govt. revises fee levied to issue driving licences to foreign nationals

The government has taken steps to revise the fees levied to issue driving licences to foreign nationals.

The relevant gazette notification has been issued by Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake.

Accordingly, the fee previously charged—Rs. 2,000—for issuing a temporary one-month driving licence to a foreign national has been increased to Rs. 15,000.

The fee for issuing a driving licence valid for more than one month and up to two months has been increased to Rs. 21,000 while the fee for a licence valid for more than two months and up to six months is Rs. 30,000.

According to the gazette, the fee levied for a temporary driving licence valid for more than six months and up to twelve months for a foreign national is Rs. 45,000.

Additionally, the fee for renewing a foreign national’s driving licence has been set at Rs. 15,000 while the fee for issuing a duplicate licence in case the original is lost or damaged is also Rs. 15,000.

Meanwhile, for a Sri Lankan citizen holding a driving licence issued outside Sri Lanka, or an equivalent licence, the fee for issuing a new Sri Lankan driving licence has been increased from Rs. 3,300 to Rs. 30,000.

For a foreign national holding a driving licence issued outside Sri Lanka, or an equivalent licence, the fee for issuing a new licence has been increased from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 60,000, according to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.