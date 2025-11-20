Train operations on up-country railway line continue to be disrupted

Train operations on up-country railway line continue to be disrupted

November 20, 2025   08:54 am

Train operations on the up-country railway line continue to be disrupted due to the derailment caused by fallen trees and a landslide between Idalgashinna and Ohiya railway stations, Sri Lanka Railways stated.

Accordingly, the trains scheduled to run today (20) from Colombo Fort to Badulla will operate only up to the Nanu Oya station while the trains scheduled to run from Badulla to Colombo will operate from the Nanu Oya station.

Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake stated that the location where the derailment occurred on the up-country line had already been identified as a high-risk area.

He further mentioned that maintenance work on the up-country railway line is expected to be completed by tonight.

The night mail train that operated from Badulla to Colombo on Tuesday (18) derailed between the Idalgashinna and Ohiya railway stations due to rocks and soil falling onto the track.

Although restoration work commenced immediately after the incident, trains operations have yet to return to normalcy.

