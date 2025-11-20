IRD records highest-ever tax revenue in history

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has achieved the highest tax revenue collection in its history this year.

Accordingly, as of November 17, the total revenue collection of the IRD amounts to approximately Rs. 2,002 billion, the Inland Revenue Department stated.

The IRD collected Rs. 1,942,162 million in taxes in 2024 while as of Monday, the total revenue collection for this year amounts to Rs. 2,002, 241 million.

The IRD said this is an increase of Rs. 60,079 million compared to the total revenue in 2024.

The Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Department, R. P. H. Fernando noted that the IRD has made a substantial contribution towards strengthening the government’s financial position by collecting over Rs. 2,002 billion in taxes.

Meanwhile, last week, Sri Lanka Customs announced that it surpassed the revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion set for the year 2025.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Customs generated Rs. 2,117.2 billion in revenue for the year 2025, as of November 12.