President to launch second phase of A Nation United campaign in Hambantota today

The Southern Provincial Programme of the ‘A Nation United’ anti-drug campaign is scheduled to be launched in Hambantota today (20).

The programme will be launched under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, this afternoon at the Tangalle Public Stadium.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that the initiative is being implemented as the second phase of the current government’s “A Nation United” national campaign, aimed at eradicating the drug menace in the country.