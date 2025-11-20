SLFP suspends members who supported NPP to pass 2026 budgets at LG bodies

The party membership of eight Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) local government councilors have been temporarily suspended.

The SLFP has suspended the party membership of eight councilors for supporting the National People’s Power to pass the 2026 budget at several local government bodies, in violation of the party leadership’s guidance.

The SLFP stated that these individuals acted contrary to the notifications, instructions and guidance provided by the party. Accordingly, the matter will be reported at the next Central Committee meeting, and disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned members, the SLFP announced.