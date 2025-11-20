Police constable arrested over drug trafficking

A police constable attached to the Panadura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau has been arrested over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

According to police, two suspects were initially apprehended in possession of narcotics in Thebuwana on November 02, 2025.

Following interrogations, officers analysed phone records, which subsequently led to the identification of the constable as an alleged member of the drug network.

The constable, who is currently undergoing training at a Mirihana police unit, was arrested after information emerged indicating that an officer from the Panadura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau was allegedly involved in narcotics operations.

Police stated that information has also surfaced regarding the involvement of several other individuals and investigations have been launched to apprehend them.

Investigations have also revealed that the arrested constable had been working with a drug trafficking network operating in Kalutara.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court, while further investigations will be carried out under a detention order, police said.

The Kalutara Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.