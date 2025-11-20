25-30% transgender sex workers in Sri Lanka addicted to drugs, new survey reveals

November 20, 2025   11:00 am

A recent survey has revealed that between 25% and 30% of transgender sex workers in the country are addicted to drugs.

The information was uncovered through a survey conducted by an organization representing transgender sex workers.

The organization noted that there is a significant transgender population in the country and most of them have chosen transgender sex work as their occupation.

Many of them opt for this work because, due to their gender identity, they are often sidelined by their families and excluded from their homes.

Due to the perceived freedom in this occupation, a significant number have become addicted to drugs such as crystal methamphetamine (ice), heroin, cannabis and other narcotics.

The organization also reported that transgender individuals are at times subjected to physical abuse, false drug-related charges, illegal detention and social harassment following police arrests. These incidents have been formally reported in writing to the Police Headquarters.

Moreover, during emergencies requiring hospitalization, they have faced difficulties due to the lack of awareness among authorities regarding their gender identity.

In these situations, they have had to seek the support of both lawyers and police, as mentioned in a letter sent to the Inspector General of Police by the organization representing transgender sex workers.

The organization also expressed hope that a forthcoming survey report will inform government institutions, including police headquarters, about these issues and help address them.

