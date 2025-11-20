FM invites Indian filmmakers to explore opportunities in Sri Lanka

FM invites Indian filmmakers to explore opportunities in Sri Lanka

November 20, 2025   11:16 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath invited Indian investors and filmmakers to consider Sri Lanka as a prime destination for film production, events, and hospitality ventures.

The Foreign Minister extended the invitation while addressing the India–Sri Lanka Tourism Connect programme held yesterday (19), organised by the High Commission of India in Colombo to strengthen tourism cooperation and promote new investment opportunities between the two countries.

During his address, Minister Vijitha Herath has also reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to working together with India to unlock new opportunities and deepen partnership in the tourism sector.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Minister said: 

“In my address, I underscored the importance the Government of Sri Lanka places on the tourism sector, highlighting our priorities of sustainability, diversification, enhanced connectivity, and digital transformation.

To further expand Indian tourist arrivals, Sri Lanka is focusing on city breaks, beaches, heritage routes, MICE tourism, destination weddings, film tourism, and cricket tourism.

I also invited Indian filmmakers and investors to consider Sri Lanka as a prime destination for film production, events, and hospitality ventures. I reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to working together with India to unlock new opportunities and deepen our partnership in the tourism sector.”

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)