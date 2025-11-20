FM invites Indian filmmakers to explore opportunities in Sri Lanka

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath invited Indian investors and filmmakers to consider Sri Lanka as a prime destination for film production, events, and hospitality ventures.

The Foreign Minister extended the invitation while addressing the India–Sri Lanka Tourism Connect programme held yesterday (19), organised by the High Commission of India in Colombo to strengthen tourism cooperation and promote new investment opportunities between the two countries.

During his address, Minister Vijitha Herath has also reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to working together with India to unlock new opportunities and deepen partnership in the tourism sector.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Minister said:

“In my address, I underscored the importance the Government of Sri Lanka places on the tourism sector, highlighting our priorities of sustainability, diversification, enhanced connectivity, and digital transformation.

To further expand Indian tourist arrivals, Sri Lanka is focusing on city breaks, beaches, heritage routes, MICE tourism, destination weddings, film tourism, and cricket tourism.

I also invited Indian filmmakers and investors to consider Sri Lanka as a prime destination for film production, events, and hospitality ventures. I reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to working together with India to unlock new opportunities and deepen our partnership in the tourism sector.”