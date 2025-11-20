Attention drawn towards accurately surveying and mapping of all land plots in Sri Lanka

Attention drawn towards accurately surveying and mapping of all land plots in Sri Lanka

November 20, 2025   11:33 am

Attention has been drawn towards the importance of accurately surveying and swiftly completing the mapping of all land plots in Sri Lanka during a meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability in Parliament.

The matter was discussed when the committee met in Parliament, under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hector Appuhamy, to review the annual reports and annual performance reports of several State corporations, departments, commissions and boards for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

During the meeting, officials from the Survey Department informed the committee that, as estimated, Sri Lanka has approximately 16.5 million land plots, of which only about 2.5 million have been surveyed and mapped, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.

Emphasizing the importance of completing the surveying and mapping of the remaining land plots as soon as possible, the committee chairman stated that all relevant parties would be summoned before the committee to discuss the necessary actions and the future work plan.

The committee also reviewed the annual reports of the Land Reform Commission for the years 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, the committee held extensive discussions regarding the revenue loss caused by the Land Reform Commission granting land without entering into legally valid agreements. The committee Chairman emphasized the importance of issuing land plots under proper lease agreements in the future and instructed officials to formulate a mechanism to recover the outstanding lease payments and present a comprehensive report on all arrears to the committee, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)