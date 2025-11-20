Foreigners to face legal action for driving three-wheelers without valid license in Sri Lanka

Foreigners to face legal action for driving three-wheelers without valid license in Sri Lanka

November 20, 2025   12:00 pm

Instructions have been issued to all police stations to initiate legal actions against foreign nationals found driving three-wheelers without a valid driving license, the Police Headquarters stated.

Authorities clarified that an international driving license, on its own, does not entitle a foreigner to drive a three-wheeler in Sri Lanka. Temporary three-wheeler driving licenses will not be issued to visiting foreign nationals unless their existing driving license permits them to operate three-wheelers under the relevant category of their driving license.

Accordingly, foreigners who wish to drive three-wheelers under the relevant category in Sri Lanka may obtain a temporary three-wheeler license from the Department of Motor Traffic. 

Moreover, an investigation has been launched into the circumstances under which a New Zealand national who was recently sexually assaulted had been permitted to drive a three-wheeler.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler further revealed that reports have emerged indicating that certain local three-wheeler owners are renting their vehicles to foreign nationals who do not hold valid driving licenses. He stated that legal action will also be taken against such individuals.

