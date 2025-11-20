NPP held Yatiyanthota PS maiden budget defeated

The 2026 budget of the Yatiyanthota Pradeshiya Sabha, which is controlled by the National People’s Power (NPP), has been defeated by a margin of four votes.

A heated situation also arose during the budget debate when remarks were made regarding plantation workers.

Accordingly, 13 votes were cast in favour of the maiden NPP budget, while 17 votes were cast against it.

The chairman and 12 other members voted in favour, while members representing the United National Party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, United People’s Freedom Alliance, Democratic People’s Front, Sarvajana Balaya and independent members voted against the budget.