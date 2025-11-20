Date set to hear petitions filed against decision to outsource e-visas by previous govt.

The Supreme Court today ordered that the fundamental rights petitions filed seeking an order to nullify the previous government’s decision to hand over the issuance of electronic visas to private companies, be taken up again on February 9, 2026.

When the petitions were called in court, both the petitioners and the respondents presented their submissions, Ada Derana reporter said.

Subsequently, the petitions were scheduled to be taken up again on February 9.

Petitions were filed by Parliamentarian Rauf Hakeem, former MPs M. A. Sumanthiran, Patali Champika Ranawaka and several others, seeking an order to nullify the decision by the previous government to hand over the issuance of electronic visas to private companies.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court issued an interim order suspending the contract given to private consortium IVS-GBS and VFS Global to operate the visa issuance.