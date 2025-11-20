25 cybercrime complaints reported daily, says Public Security Minister

25 cybercrime complaints reported daily, says Public Security Minister

November 20, 2025   01:49 pm

Approximately 25 complaints related to cybercrimes are reported daily, according to the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Minister made this statement while participating in the Committee Stage Debate on the 2026 Budget in Parliament today (20).

According to the Minister, the majority of complaints are reported from the Northern Province.

Presenting available data, the Public Security Minister noted that 24 cybercrime incidents were reported in the Northern Province in 2020, followed by 577 in 2021, 654 in 2022, 472 in 2023 and 1,539 in 2024.

The Minister further revealed that 2,368 complaints have been recorded up to October 31, 2025.

He also confirmed that Computer Crime Investigation Sub-Units have been established under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) across many districts in the country.

