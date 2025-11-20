NPP-held Tangalle UC budget defeated, Weligama PS budget passed

November 20, 2025   02:05 pm

The maiden budget of the Tangalle Urban Council, which is under the control of the National People’s Power (NPP), has been defeated.

The budget proposal received nine votes in favour while 10 councilors voted against.

Meanwhile, the maiden budget of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, which is under the control of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), was passed with 23 councillors voting in favour.

Earlier today, the 2026 budget of the Yatiyanthota Pradeshiya Sabha, which is controlled by the NPP, was also defeated by a margin of four votes.

