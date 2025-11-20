No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms

November 20, 2025   02:26 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has announced that it will not issue driving licences to foreign nationals to drive three-wheelers for the time being. 

The Department noted that it has no plans to introduce a temporary licence for this purpose.

Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to all police stations to initiate legal actions against foreign nationals found driving three-wheelers without a valid driving license, the Police Headquarters stated.

Authorities also clarified that an international driving license, on its own, does not entitle a foreigner to drive a three-wheeler in Sri Lanka. 

Moreover, an investigation has been launched into the circumstances under which a New Zealand national who was recently sexually assaulted had been permitted to drive a three-wheeler.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler further revealed that reports have emerged indicating that certain local three-wheeler owners are renting their vehicles to foreign nationals who do not hold valid driving licenses. 

He stated that legal action will also be taken against such individuals.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Namal Rajapaksa rejects reports circulating about his degree certificates (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)