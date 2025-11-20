No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has announced that it will not issue driving licences to foreign nationals to drive three-wheelers for the time being.

The Department noted that it has no plans to introduce a temporary licence for this purpose.

Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to all police stations to initiate legal actions against foreign nationals found driving three-wheelers without a valid driving license, the Police Headquarters stated.

Authorities also clarified that an international driving license, on its own, does not entitle a foreigner to drive a three-wheeler in Sri Lanka.

Moreover, an investigation has been launched into the circumstances under which a New Zealand national who was recently sexually assaulted had been permitted to drive a three-wheeler.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler further revealed that reports have emerged indicating that certain local three-wheeler owners are renting their vehicles to foreign nationals who do not hold valid driving licenses.

He stated that legal action will also be taken against such individuals.