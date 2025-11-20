Special traffic plan in Nugegeoda due to public rally tomorrow

Sri Lanka Police announced that vehicular movement will be restricted due to a public rally scheduled to be held on Friday (November 21) at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre, within the Mirihana Police Division.

The special traffic and security plan has been implemented to ensure the safety of Members of Parliament, dignitaries, political party leaders, representatives, supporters, and the public attending the rally, the Police Media Division said .

Accordingly, from 2.00 p.m. until the conclusion of the rally, vehicular movement will be restricted along the section of Nawala Road from the High Level Junction near the Nugegoda Flyover up to the Nawala Roundabout (the road in front of the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre).

During this period, the police request the public to use the following alternative routes to avoid inconvenience to drivers and the public using those roads: