A Nation United: Southern Province program of anti-drug campaign launched in Tangalle

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has arrived for the launch ceremony of the Southern Provincial Programme of the “A Nation United” National Mission to defeat the drug menace, which commence in Tangalle a short while ago.

“A Nation United” National Mission, aimed at freeing Sri Lankan society from dangerous narcotics that have become a national crisis, is currently being held at the Tangalle Public Stadium under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that the initiative is being implemented as the second phase of the current government’s “A Nation United” national campaign, aimed at eradicating the drug menace in the country.

The National Mission “A Nation United”, was inaugurated on the 30th of October at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo under the patronage of the President.