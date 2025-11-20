President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues

November 20, 2025   05:43 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says his goal is to prevent children from becoming victims of the drug menace, and that a government has now been formed that will not provide political protection to any criminal.

He asserted that not a single criminal or individual connected to the drug network will receive political protection. 

President Dissanayake stated this during the ceremony to launch the Southern Provincial Programme of the “A Nation United” national mission to defeat the drug menace, held at the Tangalle Public Stadium today (20).

He stated that the people had provided the incumbent government with a mandate and that the nationwide anti-drug campaign was launched to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people. 

The President further said that certain groups are attempting to create various other issues and disruptions in order to distract from the real issues. 

He charged that certain individuals are attempting to disrupt the government’s agenda by creating various issues and that they are attempting to cover up the real issue and direct the public’s attention towards issues created by themselves. 

“Why are they hoping to achieve by creating artificial issues instead of real issues? They are trying to cover up the real issues and direct the people towards artificial issues.”    

“We will not fall into those traps,” he declared. 

Dissanayake emphasised that the anti-drug national mission will move ahead strongly and that they will definitely achieve victory and save the people from this drug menace.

