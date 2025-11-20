Sri Lanka, India hold bilateral talks on sidelines of NSA-Level Meeting of Colombo Security Conclave

Sri Lanka and India held a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the 7th National Security Advisers-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), held in New Delhi from 19 to 20 November 2025.

The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), while the Indian delegation was headed by the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, KC, the Ministry of Defence stated.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in a constructive dialogue covering a wide range of security related matters of mutual interest.

Discussions focused on further enhancing cooperation in areas aligned with the five pillars of the Colombo Security Conclave, Maritime Safety and Security, Countering Terrorism and Radicalization, Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime, Cyber Security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.