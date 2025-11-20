Fishing vessel carrying heroin, Ice and firearms brought to Tangalle Harbour

The multi-day fishing vessel suspected of carrying narcotics, which was intercepted today (20), by the Sri Lanka Navy in the southern seas has been brought to the Tangalle Fisheries Harbour along with the six local fishermen arrested while on board.

According to police, the vessel was intercepted during a joint operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), based on intelligence received by the security forces.

Security officials stated that 15 packages were found on board, containing an estimated 300 kilograms of heroin, 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), as well as two T-56 assault rifles and five revolvers.