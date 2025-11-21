Former SJB councillor arrested over narcotics seized from fishing boat
The seized drug haul on display at the Tangalle Harbour on Thursday night (Nov. 20).

November 20, 2025   11:58 pm

A former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member of the Pannala Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

He has been arrested in connection with the interception of a multi-day fishing vessel transporting a stock of narcotics in seas off the southern coast and the arrest of its six crew members. 

The multi-day fishing vessel carrying the narcotics haul, which was intercepted on Thursday (20) by the Sri Lanka Navy in the southern seas, was later brought to the Tangalle Fisheries Harbour along with the six local fishermen arrested while on board.

According to police, the vessel was intercepted during a joint operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), based on intelligence received by the security forces.

Security officials stated that 15 packages were found on board, containing an estimated 300 kilograms of heroin and 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).

Meanwhile two brand new firearms, a revolver and a 9mm pistol, were also found in the fishing vessel. 

