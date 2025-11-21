Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 21, 2025   06:31 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, today (21), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Western and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

