Over 375kg of heroin, Ice and 2 firearms seized from fishing vessel intercepted off southern coast

Authorities have revealed details and exact weights of the narcotic substances discovered on the multi-day fishing vessel seized by the Sri Lanka Navy off the southern coast and brought ashore last evening .

The vessel, suspected of transporting narcotics, was intercepted yesterday (20) during a joint operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), based on intelligence received by the security forces.

The seized fishing vessel, along with the six local fishermen on board, was brought to the Tangalle Fisheries Harbour last evening.

Police further stated that a former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member of the Pannala Pradeshiya Sabha was also arrested later by the PNB in connection with the incident.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Navy has seized a large haul of narcotics, including more than 115 kilograms of heroin packed into 100 packets contained in five bags and over 261 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) packed into 200 packets contained in 13 bags.



Meanwhile, two firearms including a revolver, a pistol, and two magazines found on board the vessel have also been taken into custody.