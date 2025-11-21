Father and son seek Rs. 100M in compensation for wrongful arrest by police during Yukthiya

November 21, 2025   08:52 am

The Supreme Court has granted leave to proceed with a fundamental rights petition filed by a father and son seeking Rs. 100 million in compensation for the alleged violation of their fundamental rights by officers of the Grandpass Police Station.

The petitioners claim they were unlawfully arrested and remanded on allegations of drug possession during Operation ‘Yukthiya’, which was carried out under the previous government, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petition was filed by a father-son duo and businessmen, Mohammed Suleiman and Ifthan Rahmatullah, residents of the Grandpass area.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Sobitha Rajakaruna, and Menaka Wijesundara issued the order after considering the initial facts presented in the petition.

According to the petitioners, on March 14 last year, during Operation ‘Yukthiya’, the respondents forcibly entered their residence, conducted a search, assaulted them, and subsequently arrested them. They were later produced before court and remanded on charges of possessing narcotics.

The petitioners state that they were eventually released on bail and subsequently released from the charges.

Accordingly, they request the Supreme Court to declare that the actions of the respondents amounted to a violation of their fundamental rights and to order the payment of Rs. 100 million in compensation.

Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

