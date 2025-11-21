Ex-President Ranil says Aragalaya was suppressed democratically

Ex-President Ranil says Aragalaya was suppressed democratically

November 21, 2025   09:04 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement in Sri Lanka were suppressed through democratic means.

Wickremesinghe further commented: 

“Because we implemented everything, we were able to protect democracy in this country. There was a problem in Bangladesh as well. People took to the streets there, and ultimately, the government had to use force. But it was not as serious as the situation we faced. Look at Nepal, where issues arose over controlling social media. These were not comparable to our problems. We had far more serious challenges. Yet, we worked to safeguard democracy.”

He stated that foreign media such as the BBC and Al Jazeera reported that the ‘Aragalaya’ was suppressed to such an extent that he even lost the next presidential election.

“But I don’t think there has been such a successful suppression anywhere in the world,” Wickremesinghe said. 

He stated that the country needed to chart its own path and not act according to instructions from external parties. He added that there was a concern about whether forces from Asia were influencing our region, but he affirmed that they had managed to resolve their challenges independently without yielding to any of them. 

The former President also highlighted economic achievements during his tenure. He said that the widespread public demands for fertilizers, food, fuel, and all key requirements were addressed. 

“People asked us to protect democracy, and we did that. They demanded the elimination of corruption, and the Anti-Corruption Act was passed,” he said.

Wickremesinghe concluded highlighting: 

“Remember, Sri Lanka is the oldest democratic state in Asia. This is something we must value, protect, and advance. It is the duty of any government to uphold these principles. If a government fails to do so, it cannot claim that it is truly governing the country.” 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)