Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe departs for India

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe departs for India

November 21, 2025   09:36 am

Former President and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Chennai, India, this morning (21) from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, airport officials confirmed.

He was accompanied by his wife, Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe.

According to officials, the former President and former First Lady arrived at the airport early this morning to board their scheduled flight.

They departed for Chennai at 8.40 a.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 121.

Meanwhile, a public rally against the government organised by several opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Nugegoda later today (21).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)