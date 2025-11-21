Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe departs for India

Former President and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Chennai, India, this morning (21) from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, airport officials confirmed.

He was accompanied by his wife, Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe.

According to officials, the former President and former First Lady arrived at the airport early this morning to board their scheduled flight.

They departed for Chennai at 8.40 a.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 121.

Meanwhile, a public rally against the government organised by several opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Nugegoda later today (21).