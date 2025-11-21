Woman dies, teenage son injured in acid attack in Ayagama

A 40-year-old woman has died following an acid attack on her and her 16-year-old son in the Kolabewa area, within the Ayagama Police Division.

Police had received information last night (20) about the incident and a team of officers had rushed to the scene and admitted the mother and child who were seriously injured, to the Ayagama Hospital.

The mother, a resident of Gawaragiriya in Kolabewa, later had succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Investigations have revealed that the attack stemmed from a personal dispute with some of her neighbors.

The woman’s body has been placed at the Ratnapura Hospital morgue and Ayagama Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.