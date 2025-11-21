Four newly promoted Additional Solicitors General of the Attorney General’s Department have been appointed as President’s Counsel.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, Additional Solicitors General Sudarshana de Silva, Azard Navavi, Hiranjan Peiris, and Lakmali Karunanayake took the oath during the ceremony.

The four were nominated for the appointment as President’s Counsel by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently.